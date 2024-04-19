Hyphen Hydrogen Energy beefs ranks with the appointment of two industry veterans

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) this week announced the appointment of two distinguished local professionals, Victoria Pieters and Titus Kanyanda, to its esteemed team.

Pieters steps into the role of Head of Human Resources, while Kanyanda assumes the position of Finance Manager.

Bringing over 24 years of expertise in Human Resources, Pieters enriches Hyphen Hydrogen Energy with her extensive background. Holding a B-Tech in Human Resource Management (HRM) and boasting certifications in the Management Development Programme and International Labour Standards, Mrs. Pieters has garnered executive management experience from prominent organizations such as Skorpion Zinc, ABB, and G4S Namibia. Her diverse industry exposure spanning mining, power automation, security, finance, telecommunications, and retail equips her to drive Hyphen’s HR strategies in alignment with the company’s vision and objectives.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Pieters stated, “I am thrilled to be joining the Hyphen team and look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the realization of our Green Hydrogen project.”

On the finance front, Kanyanda, a Chartered Accountant with an MBA, brings over a decade of proficiency in financial management and business operations to Hyphen. With a wealth of experience garnered from auditing, mining, oil & gas logistics, and agribusiness sectors, Kanyanda is poised to lead Hyphen’s finance department effectively.

Kanyanda’s responsibilities encompass financial planning & strategy, reporting, budgeting, compliance, funding and liquidity management, and risk management. “I am honored to join Hyphen and am eager to collaborate with the team to formulate sound financial strategies that underpin the company’s growth objectives,” remarked Kanyanda.

The appointments of Pieters and Kanyanda signify a significant milestone for Hyphen Hydrogen Energy as it fortifies its leadership team to drive innovation and growth in Namibia’s Green hydrogen and renewable energy sector.