Alweendo to spearhead collaboration at Angola Oil & Gas 2023

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo will deliver an address as a keynote speaker at the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 Conference & Exhibition, scheduled for 13 to 14 September in Luanda, a statement released last week said.

During the AOG 2023 conference – which convenes under the theme, ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development,’ Alweendo will provide insight into Namibia’s recent oil, gas, and green hydrogen success, and how strengthened cooperation with Angola will serve to accelerate the pace of the country’s development.

Namibia’s recent breakthroughs in the oil and gas sector, including significant discoveries at Venus-1X, Graff-1X, Jonker-1X, La Rona-1X, and Lesedi-1X prospects, present exciting opportunities for investors and project developers. In conjunction with favorable fiscal policies, the country has rapidly emerged as one of Africa’s most attractive hydrocarbon plays. As the country’s energy market expands, Namibia stands to learn a great deal from oil and gas heavyweights such as Angola, which represents the biggest oil producer on the continent.

In addition to oil and gas, Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy is actively pursuing ambitious green hydrogen projects, opening doors for both regional and international players. Alweendo and the ministry are working closely with global partners including Germany to establish a green hydrogen hub in-country, but significant investments are still needed to ensure its growth and success.

Angola is also pursuing the development of large-scale green hydrogen facilities and plans to export its first green hydrogen cargo in 2024. As such, bilateral cooperation between Angola and Namibia in the green hydrogen sector can lead to shared knowledge and resources, fostering a strong and interconnected hydrogen economy.

“A collaborative approach to energy development is poised to strengthen energy security in the Southern African region, thereby attracting new investment and positioning Africa as a hub for innovation,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO at event organizer ECP. “We are looking forward to once again hosting Minister Tom Alweendo in Luanda.”

During last year’s AOG event, Namibia inked a memorandum of understanding with Angola to enhance cooperation in the petroleum and natural gas sectors. At AOG 2023, Minister Alweendo will provide further insight into the opportunities for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.