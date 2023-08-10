Competitive sport vital link in broader education of deaf learners

By David Adetona.

The National Institute for Special Education (NISE) took the honours in the netball league in the recent Winter Sport tournament for deaf schools in the Khomas Region. In soccer, the top position was taken by Eluwa Special School and in the athletics division, Maria Mwengere Secondary School fielded the biggest number of winning athletes.

The Deaf Schools Winter Sport tournament was held at the Khomasdal Sport Stadium recently.

The other teams that competed for top honors are Usko Nghaamwa Special School, Andreas Haingura Kandjimi Primary School and Katima Mulilo Primary School.

“The tournament has been held annually since 2007 and invites schools with deaf or hard-of-hearing learners from all over the country to compete in football, volleyball, netball and many others. The event promotes sport development for the learners. The event served as a platform to promote human rights and equity through sports. The tournament helps to create new opportunities for friendship and networking within the schools and reconnect the learners in the country,” said Alice Shipanga, Principal of the National Institute for Special Education in a statement released after the games.

Eluwa Special School won the soccer trophy at the recent Khomas Region Deaf Schools Winter Sport Tournament in Windhoek. (Photograph by David Adetona)