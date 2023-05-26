Geingob says Africa requires collective efforts to ensure the prosperity of the people

Africa requires redoubling collective efforts to ensure the prosperity of the African people as part of Agenda 2063, the President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob said this week.

Geingob said this in a statement read on his behalf as Namibia joined the rest of the continent to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU).

Addressing various dignitaries, Geingob said the diamond anniversary of Africa Day is a fitting occasion for Africans on the continent and those in the Diaspora to celebrate the achievements of the OAU/AU as an enduring continental body, which has successfully championed the emancipation of the African people from colonial oppression to become masters of their destiny and development.

According to Geingob responding to the needs of the modern world requires us, as Africans, to enhance our governance architectures to enable us to act in the best interest of the continent and its citizens.

“To this extent, Africa has undergone a period of steady growth and advancement since the days of the First Wave of African leaders, freedom-fighting pioneers, and extraordinary personalities, who paved the way towards independence,” he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the event said Africa must take advantage of the youthful population to turn the tables for the better.

“We must pick up a strong political will, commitment, and determination for Africa to become a force to reckon with in the world economic agenda. We have the people, we have the natural resources we just need the right mind, good governance, and focus to take the people of Africa out of poverty as that is the “Africa We Want,” she said.

Meanwhile, the founding president, Sam Nujoma, in a virtual delivery wished the continent best wishes to the people of Africa and those in the diaspora and called on the youth not to be divided, but must unite because without unity there is no future for Africa.

The formation of this crucial continental body, predicated on the ideals of Pan- Africanism, inaugurated the annual and fitting commemoration of Africa Day.

In 2002, African leaders transformed the OAU into the African Union to move forward toward integration and increase levels of cooperation among African states to boost economic growth and development.