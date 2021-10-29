Junior tennis finals on this weekend

The Trustco NTA Junior Masters tournament finals will take place from Friday 29 and Saturday 30 October at the DTS, SKW, Police and CTC tennis courts.

Hosted by Trustco and the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), the tournament is an exclusive event attended by invitation only where players qualify on ranking points.

Trustco spokesperson, Neville Basson said in often difficult circumstances throughout the year, the players continued to train diligently and entered tournaments under strict COVID-19 regulations to accumulate enough ranking points to qualify for this upcoming tournament.

He said it is these points that determine the top eight in each age and gender category, from which the best of the best in Namibia are then invited to participate in the Junior Masters, with ages ranging from under 10 to under 18.

“We obviously are excited and can’t wait to have our juniors back for a final showdown on our own courts this coming tournament. Several of our age groups travelled the past few months and also throughout the year to compete in international events and we expect the experience they gained there will be on show at the various tennis courts around Windhoek this coming weekend,” said Basson.

This weekend players participating in the age groups U/12 to U/18 will play two full sets with a super tie-break up to ten points in the case of one set all. The U/14 to U/18 players final will be played best of three full sets. The U/10 players will use green dot balls and play one pro set up to 8 games. If the score is seven games all, a normal tie-break up to seven points will be played. Games will start at 14h00 on Friday, and continue at 08h00 on Saturday morning.

“We are grateful for Trustco Group’s sponsorship of this tournament. They have shown time and time again how much of a priority their social investment in local tennis is. Different sporting codes like cricket and athletics have raised the Namibian flag to a level not seen before. For tennis, it is Trustco’s contribution that allows that to happen for us as well,” said Chairperson of Junior Tennis Namibia, Santie Van Der Walt.