European Union, City of Windhoek to embark on cleaning campaign

The European Union team in Namibia teamed up with the City of Windhoek, Hage Geingob Secondary School and Havana Primary School, Namibia Institute for Democracy and Physically Active Youth to host the Annual #CleanUp in Windhoek.

EU Ambassador, Sinikka Antila, who was leading the campaign said a single plastic bag may not seem like much, but when it is part of the millions of tons of litter, it ends up polluting the environment.

“Each one of us should take simple actions to prevent pollution at all costs. We congratulate Namibia, and Windhoek specifically for being one of the cleanest cities in Africa. Our efforts are complimentary for the status quo to remain,” Antila said.

Every year, the EU organises an ocean-activism and awareness-raising campaign – #EUBeachCleanup, featuring events across the world. #EUBeachCleanup is part of the #EUGreenDeal.

Further, the EU is funding the recently commissioned Twinning project on improving solid waste management in Windhoek, where the municipality enters into partnership with the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Germany.

The overall objective of the project is to improve municipal waste management, complementing the City’s goal to eliminate the amount of newly added landfill waste by establishing a 100% recycling and re-use quota by 2030.