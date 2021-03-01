Tsumkwe rural students to get a conducive learning environment – Six brand new classrooms to be constructed under MTC lead initiative

MTC Namibia, through its Rural School Project will construct at least six brand new classrooms and a storeroom for the Omatako Primary School in Tsumkwe, Otjozondjupa region, the company announced this week.

Speaking at a handover event, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said that a sum of N$1,277,000 is already availed to aid the construction of classrooms which will help to discontinue the current unconducive reality of students being taught in army barracks that were built before independence.

“This school was established in 1981 and post-independence, our children are still taught in army dilapidated barracks. This cannot continue and therefore, with a sense of relief, we are glad to

announce that in exactly three months from today, the pupils of Omatako Primary School will be taught in modern and conducive classrooms that encourage learners’ active participation in education,” Ekandjo.

Currently, the school have 12 classrooms, 16 teachers and 452 students.

Cognizant of the serious assistance the education fraternity needs, Ekandjo said the telco stands united in the vision of ensuring that every Namibian child is taught under a decent classroom, and called on other corporates to join in sharing that vision.

“We are inviting the corporate world to partner with us with whatever you can contribute, so that together we can realise a significant improvement in ensuring that our leaders of tomorrow are not taught under trees, tents, or in any harsh environments.”

Deputy Director for Corporate Planning in the Ministry of Education, Alex Sikume aired that “the ministry has a big challenge, especially with remote schools. To date, we have a need of four thousand classrooms country wide, hence we are join the call to potential partners to join and fight for the Namibian child. We thus thank MTC for sharing the common vision of the Friends of Education Initiative, and would like to assure that the component of maintenance of these facilities will be ensured by the ministry.”

Otjozondjupa Governor, James Uerikua gave assurance that, “The structures and leadership of Otjozondjupa region is always ready to give necessary support that contributes to the successful

implementation of initiatives of positive national impacts.”

The MTC Rural School Project is a Corporate Social Investment launched last year, and is driven to answer to the call of dilapidated schools that lack decent structures or have none at all.

Last year, a total of 8 classrooms to two schools, namely Okondaune Primary School in Opuwo and Sizongoro Combined School in Rundu were constructed at a sum of N$ 1.6 million using local contractors from the two towns to ensure empowerment for local construction industry.