Wildlife Resorts slashes weekday prices by 70% at all operational restcamps

State-owned enterprise, mandated to run the tourism facilities in the country, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) for the month of March slashed prices by 70% during weekdays, in commemoration of the 31st Independence anniversary.

The discount will be running at all its operational facilities spread across Namibia, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorship Manager, Mufaro Nesongano said this week.

“Our travelling public can look forward to paying low rates during the week to visit our resorts. Resorts such as Gross Barmen, Namutoni and Terrace Bay will cost as low as N$234, excluding meals. Dolomite, Onkoshi, Popa Falls and SDL will cost as little as N$396, excluding meals,” he said, adding that for those members of the public that might not be able to make use of the special during the week, they are more than welcome to make a booking on the special weekend rates that have equally been heavily discounted and include meals.

NWR’s Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said last year when they ran the special most of the guests could not utilize it due to COVID-19.

“To appreciate the resilience of the nation during this challenging period and their support, we decided to run this special again,” he said.

“At the same time, NWR would like to acknowledge the various comments it has received on all its social media platforms about some of our resorts’ status and service levels that need improvement. “It is obvious that the nation holds NWR at a premium considering their direct shareholding through the government. Therefore, as an organisation, we have taken all these comments seriously and consequently, constituted a self-assessment and peer review team that has already started visiting our resorts to assess each establishment’s status to act on basic and minor things that do not require huge monetary requests. This intervention also ensures that going forward, our resorts will be in a state that we as Namibians can all be proud of,” he concluded.