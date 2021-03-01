Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 01 March 2021. Of the major dams, only Neckartal and Naute still spilling

Posted by | Mar 1, 2021 |

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers from Otjivero Silt to Otjivero Main had stopped.

**Transfers from Daan Viljoen to Tilda Viljoen had stopped, rise in water level was due to rainfall.

***The Neckartal water level is for 17 February 2021. Last season’s volume is added, a first for the bulletin.

 

