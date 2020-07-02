Paratus launches self-service portal for clients

Paratus Namibia will introduce its new and improved web-based client portal designed to streamline customer processes and offer its subscribers next-generation self-service solutions.

The improved client portal, which goes live on 06 July, will allow businesses and individual customers to complete a range of self-service transactions, including monitoring their data usage, checking their data balance, initiating support tickets and downloading invoices from anywhere as long as they have access to the Internet.

The new features include a revamped dashboard displaying subscribers’ prepaid/ postpaid data and account balances. The dashboard also shows clients’ data usage and their top online activity via data traffic type which can be monitored for up to 7 days. Data top-ups for all packages are only a click away and the portal now offers increased flexibility for our Voice subscribers to monitor their voice data usage.

Paratus Namibia managing Director, Andrew Hall explained that there has been a rapid surge in the digital landscape over the past few months which led to an increased demand for automated customer interactions and online transactions.

“We understand the ever-changing needs of our customers and the growing demand for online convenience, which is why we are continuously looking for ways to position ourselves ahead of the curve. The new and improved client portal reaffirms our commitment to always listen to and meet our customers’ needs.” added Hall.

Registering and logging on to the portal can be done through different login methods which supports customer choice. The portal can be accessed through Paratus’ website next week.

Caption: Paratus Namibia Managing director, Andrew Hall.