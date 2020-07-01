Cancer Association’s Tekkie Day slated for August – Shoelaces now on sale

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will host the National Tekkie Day on 7 August in support of children affected by cancer.

The Association’s Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said this year they will be supporting children with cancer because of the surge of childhood cancer this year.

“So therefore we ask the community to come and support us as, so that we can support children living with cancer and their families,” he added.

The Association also emphasised that this will be a fun opportunity for old and young to put on their funky shoelaces and support the fight on childhood cancer in the country.

“Shoelaces are now on sale at CAN Head Office, 061 237740 and CAN Erongo Centre 064 461271 for N$30 a pair,”they concluded.