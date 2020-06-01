MTC clients can now subscribe to more than one Aweh at a time

Digital enabler, MTC this week launched its latest market offering, ‘Multiple Aweh’, which will enable customers to subscribe to more than one, up to three Aweh subscriptions at a time.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Malvin Angula explained that a customer who is already on one Aweh, now has an option to subscribe for additional one or two Aweh packages, mainly Aweh Prime and/or Aweh Super. Meaning if a customer is on Aweh Gig, he/she can subscribe to Super and/or Prime before the Aweh Gig subscription expires.

Each Aweh subscription will come with its own expiry date, independent of the others.

“The dynamics of the market in which we operate are invariably evolving. Customers want flexibility and innovatively design service plans, consequently challenging us as service providers to innovate and design new customer-tailored offerings which will attend to customers’ expectations, and satisfy their needs with seamless solutions. We are thus proud and excited to be offering this solution which our customers have long yearned for,” Angula said.

The launch of Multiple Aweh comes two months after the company launched to the market yet another innovative solution- the Taamba products range.

Caption: MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Malvin Angula.