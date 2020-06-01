Select Page

MTC clients can now subscribe to more than one Aweh at a time

Posted by | May 21, 2020 |

MTC clients can now subscribe to more than one Aweh at a time

Digital enabler, MTC this week launched its latest market offering, ‘Multiple Aweh’, which will enable customers to subscribe to more than one, up to three Aweh subscriptions at a time.

MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Malvin Angula explained that a customer who is already on one Aweh, now has an option to subscribe for additional one or two Aweh packages, mainly Aweh Prime and/or Aweh Super. Meaning if a customer is on Aweh Gig, he/she can subscribe to Super and/or Prime before the Aweh Gig subscription expires.

Each Aweh subscription will come with its own expiry date, independent of the others.

“The dynamics of the market in which we operate are invariably evolving. Customers want flexibility and innovatively design service plans, consequently challenging us as service providers to innovate and design new customer-tailored offerings which will attend to customers’ expectations, and satisfy their needs with seamless solutions. We are thus proud and excited to be offering this solution which our customers have long yearned for,” Angula said.

The launch of Multiple Aweh comes two months after the company launched to the market yet another innovative solution- the Taamba products range.

Caption: MTC’s Chief Commercial Officer Malvin Angula.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Network International report identifies inflection point for payment acceptance in Africa

Network International report identifies inflection point for payment acceptance in Africa

3 December 2019

Facebook cryptocurrency Libra “sooner rather than later” – exec at Davos 2020

Facebook cryptocurrency Libra “sooner rather than later” – exec at Davos 2020

24 January 2020

Businesses should utilise apps for agility and efficiency – Powercom Chief Executive Amupolo

Businesses should utilise apps for agility and efficiency – Powercom Chief Executive Amupolo

14 August 2018

Good governance is key to keeping strategic customers

Good governance is key to keeping strategic customers

7 February 2019