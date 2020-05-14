Institute of Pathology COVID-19 testing capacity to increase following N$4.8 million boost

Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) Thursday received N$4.8 million from the Social Security Commission (SSC) aimed at assisting with the fight to curb COVID-19 in the country.

NIP Chairman, Bryan Eiseb at the hand-over ceremony said through the donation the institute will be able to procure reagents and other necessities for approximately 8,695 tests.

“COVID-19 will remain a health threat for a while and as the country gradually starts relaxing the lockdown. The NIP will remain prepared to test all suspected cases referred to it,” he said, adding that the total tests conducted by NIP to date is 1319 excluding re-testing.

Eiseb also highlighted that with the donation, the institute is also going to be able to decentralize the testing to five other regions.

SSC CEO Milka Muyunda said the commission saw the need to assist in the quest to increase the country’s testing capacity considering that her organization is also participating in the grant to secure social security for the poor and vulnerable.

Meanwhile, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, on Thursday announced that Namibia has recorded another COVID-19 recovery which brings the total number of recoveries to 12 out of 16.