Standard Bank appoints new Corporate & Investment Banking head

Posted by | Apr 9, 2020 |

Standard Bank announced the promotion and appointment of Nelson Lucas as their new Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, effective from 01 April.

Lucas, who was previously the Head of Client Coverage, within the Bank takes over from Anne Juuko who was appointed Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Prior to joining Standard Bank, Nelson worked at PriceWater Coopers for over 14 years where he held various senior roles with his last role of Partner Tax Services. During his time at PriceWater Coopers, he spent time working in the USA offices of PriceWater Coopers as an auditor of banking clients.

Nelson Lucas holds a BCompt (Honours), Advanced Certificate Value Added Tax, Certificate in Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of South Africa. Nelson is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a registered Auditor.

 

