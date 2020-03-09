Some SADC member states expected to receive heavy rain this week

The SADC Climate Services Centre is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in a 24-hour period in some parts of the SADC region during the period 27 February to 04 March.

According to an advisory by the Climate Service Centre, areas within some member states with high probability to receive this amount of rainfall include central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana, Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, north-eastern Mozambique, central-to-north-eastern Namibia, central and northern parts of United Republic of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern of Zambia and central Zimbabwe.

There are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm in 24 hours, which are likely to result in localized flooding in certain areas.

The Centre has thus urged respective meteorological and hydrological service officials to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at member state level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.