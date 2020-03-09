Select Page

Some SADC member states expected to receive heavy rain this week

Posted by | Mar 2, 2020 | ,

Some SADC member states expected to receive heavy rain this week

The SADC Climate Services Centre is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in a 24-hour period in some parts of the SADC region during the period 27 February to 04 March.

According to an advisory by the Climate Service Centre, areas within some member states with high probability to receive this amount of rainfall include central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana, Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, north-eastern Mozambique, central-to-north-eastern Namibia, central and northern parts of United Republic of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern of Zambia and central Zimbabwe.

There are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm in 24 hours, which are likely to result in localized flooding in certain areas.

The Centre has thus urged respective meteorological and hydrological service officials to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at member state level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Smart farming practices to be tackled at Bank Windhoek’s initiative

Smart farming practices to be tackled at Bank Windhoek’s initiative

16 November 2018

Redline still haunts the Namibia meat market

Redline still haunts the Namibia meat market

31 January 2014

Amid coronavirus setbacks, sustainability remains key to the future of Belt and Road Initiative

Amid coronavirus setbacks, sustainability remains key to the future of Belt and Road Initiative

4 March 2020

Pescanova to commission new vessels in Namibia and Mozambique

Pescanova to commission new vessels in Namibia and Mozambique

9 May 2017