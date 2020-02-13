Port of Lüderitz to handle twice as much Manganese exports this year – Namport

The Port of Lüderitz is on the trajectory of doubling the volume of South African Manganese shipped through the southern Namibia port. Last month, the first 30,000 tons for the year was shipped and since 30 August 2019, in total 150,000 tons have been shipped thus far.

In terms of port operation, the Lüderitz team aimed to have the vessel loaded and sailing in three days, therefore, the team was able to load 12,000 tons per day, which is perceived as a world-class benchmark.

Furthermore, the goal is to move from one shipment monthly to two shipments per month, as the target remain the same, to export 60,000 tons per month.

This is of great significance to the Namibian economy as several stakeholders are involved, namely Namport, TransNamib, Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mine, Walvis Bay Corridor Group, Road Fund Administration, private transporters and Trade Port Logistics, said Namport

Manganese is mainly used in the steel industry as an alloy, playing a significant role in making steel from iron. The main market for manganese from southern Africa is China.

Caption: Manganese being loaded onto the MS Ozgur Aksoy bulk ship.