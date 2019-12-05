Select Page

US commends Namibia for successful elections

Posted by | Dec 6, 2019 |

US commends Namibia for successful elections

The United States congratulated Namibia and its citizens on a successful and peaceful election, further strengthening Namibia’s vibrant democracy.

Since Namibia’s independence in 1990, the United States has supported the country’s democratic processes, institutions, and traditions.

In statement issued by the US Embassy in Namibia, the US congratulated the President HE Dr Hage Geingob on his re-election and look forward to another five years of cooperation with his government to advance trade and investment opportunities, to treat and prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS, and to help protect the country’s impressive wildlife.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Editor’s Forum to honour local journalists – entries now open

Editor’s Forum to honour local journalists – entries now open

31 July 2019

Professional management support helps Cospharm map the road to bring more generics to southern Africa

Professional management support helps Cospharm map the road to bring more generics to southern Africa

27 June 2018

US donation to benefit 47 schools and libraries

US donation to benefit 47 schools and libraries

18 July 2017

Development Bank now ready to finance SMEs

Development Bank now ready to finance SMEs

3 November 2017