Select Page

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Finalists

Posted by | Oct 19, 2019 |

Picture gallery of Businesswoman Finalists

All photographs are by Theunis Duvenhage of Litchi Photography. High resolution images can be ordered by sending a mail to litchiphotography@gmail.com .

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Women in Business financial package introduced by local bank

Women in Business financial package introduced by local bank

7 June 2018

Gender violence high on activism campaign’s agenda

Gender violence high on activism campaign’s agenda

29 November 2018

Coordination among micro enterprise service providers needed – First Lady

Coordination among micro enterprise service providers needed – First Lady

28 November 2018

All women motivated not to let stress take over their lives

All women motivated not to let stress take over their lives

16 February 2018