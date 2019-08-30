Indian Commission commemorates development and assistance programme in Windhoek

The High Commission of India commemorated the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day recently in Windhoek.

High Commissioner of India to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, at the event last week said ITEC is based on the idea of developing nations and assisting each other while sharing experiences and also learning form each other.

“In 55 years of its existence, ITEC has grown to be one of India’s remarkable flagship programme for development partnership, remarkable for its magnitude and geographical spread and the sheer range of topics and areas covered for training and capacity building,” he added.

Agrawal said that for the training programmes, which are both short-term and medium-term, participants have the option to choose from more than 370 courses in 85 premier institutions in India.

“It is important to note that ITEC is completely demand driven, you chose the courses that are of relevance to you and there are also special courses which are customised for the specific training needs on the request of Governments of partner countries,” he explained.

He said it is estimated that more than 1200 officials from Namibia have been trained under the ITEC programme and women make up more than half of the number of trainees, with a good representation of different regions in Namibia.

“Every year we offer 125 slots to Namibia and we would be happy to consider increasing these further,” he said.

Agrawal advised participants who attend these programmes to not only experience the different cultures, but also to network and make friends for a life time from many other countries.

“I think this is also useful, for all of us are in the end citizens of one world,” he concluded.

Caption: Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India with Honourable Bernadette Jagger, Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism handing over certificates to ITEC alumni.