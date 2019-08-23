Select Page

NovaNam, partners conclude three-year conditions of employment agreement with workers

Lüderitz based industrial fishing company, NovaNam and its affiliate, Lalandii Holdings, recently concluded a three-year conditions of employment agreement of 8.5% increase for all factory and sea-going staff in Lüderitz with the Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers Union (NASAWU).

The agreement was signed in Luderitz by Immanuel Namukomba, Executive Director of Lalandii Holdings, Edwin Kamatoto, Managing Director of the NovaNam Group of Companies, Paulus Hango, President of NASAWU and Petrus Shiyandja, Treasurer of NASAWU.

According to the agreement, the basic rate will see an increase of 7.5% per annum across the board for the bargaining unit. An average of 20% per year has been awarded in the case of Housing Allowances, as well as additional bonus days for all seagoing personnel in the bargaining unit.

A total of 280 people will be signing permanent contracts of employment with the companies – 210 in NovaNam, and 70 in the case of Lalandii Holdings.

Both companies currently employ 2434 people in Namibia with 2031 people currently employed in Luderitz alone.

 

