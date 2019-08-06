Select Page

Foreign reserves dip for second consecutive month

Posted by | Aug 5, 2019 |

Foreign reserves dip for second consecutive month

Foreign reserves continued with their downward trend in June, decreasing further to N$33.4 billion at the end of June after falling to N$34.1 billion in May from the N$34.2 billion in April.

This is according to statistics from the Bank of Namibia, who attributed the decline in foreign reserves to net capital outflows of foreign currency through commercial banks, coupled with net government payments during June.

However, Eloise du Plessis, Head of Research at PSG Konsult noted inflows from multilateral loans will strengthen foreign reserve stocks this year.

“The dip in Forex reserves and the moderation in monetary and credit aggregates growth are in line with our forecast that real GDP will contract by 0.8% in 2019 (compared to a contraction of 0.1% in 2018), and that reserves will reach $2.233bn by the end of the year (compared to $2.145 billion at end-2017),” du Plessis said.

Looking ahead, Du Plessis is of the view that transfers from SACU will be under pressure in the short to medium term due to the lackluster performance of the South African economy, while export growth is expected to moderate this year due to the global economic slowdown and lower diamond production.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

PPS members share N$132 million profit

PPS members share N$132 million profit

24 April 2015

Cost cutting, better supply, more exports and more markets – Meatco fleshes out turn-around strategy

Cost cutting, better supply, more exports and more markets – Meatco fleshes out turn-around strategy

20 December 2017

Paarl takes on new identity, lists on JSE

Paarl takes on new identity, lists on JSE

6 March 2015

Procurement Summit lands in Namibia

Procurement Summit lands in Namibia

14 March 2014

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 