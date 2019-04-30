IT peers elect Headway’s Coetzee to head ISACA’s Windhoek chapter

ISACA, or formerly the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, has chosen well-known Managing Director of Headway Consulting, Jan Coetzee, as their new president.

At the Annual General Meeting held in Windhoek, Coetzee was chosen to lead the Windhoek Chapter.

As an independent, non-profit, global association, ISACA engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information systems. It educates, informs and provides tools, certification for auditing of IT Networks, for keeping networked organisations safe and secure as well as share information with its 14,000 members around the world, including Namibia.

Previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA now goes by its acronym only, to reflect the broad range of IT governance professionals it serves.

Coetzee has broad experience in the field of ICT, Managed Services as well as in running Headway Consulting and providing Cobit, ITIL training and other technology and cyber-related consulting. His extensive network makes him the perfect candidate to represent the Windhoek chapter, locally, regionally and internationally, stated ISACA upon conclusion of the AGM.

“I’m humbled to have been elected ISACA Windhoek Chapter President at the AGM today. I am looking forward to serving with my fellow Board of Directors and the rest of the Chapter members,” said Coetzee after his nomination.