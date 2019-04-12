What has become of “man” – reminiscences from a full life

“I”

Who am I ? – I ? Why I ?

I am a man ! – Why man ? What about woman ?

With today’s feminists, one will be called a bigot….. Sorry !

But ‘man’ has always included, or suppositioned, woman. – Sup? …. subordinate? yes!

Well …. Sorry, again ! Custom?? – Everyone accepts ‘man’. Everyone ….?

Wow! …. Now I’m confused!

So it will go on and on …. What has become of man? With feminists , LGBT’s and other groups everywhere, what has become of man? The man was always the breadwinner (although he rarely worked the fields), the protector (there are now security firms), the role model (invariably finds himself behind times), the spokesperson (women do a far better job), the master of the house (hmmmm….! ), doing the dirty work (with his soft infantile little office hands?) ….. what then, who AM I?

This question, consciously or unconsciously, hangs over every man’s head! One sees it throughout – in home life, in the workplace, in society, on sport fields, in meetings, board rooms, as chairman – oops! – chairperson, during holidays and even at church!

Should you see a urologist, also there a woman may dig in ! Where is man safe? What has happened to the honourable man status? The crown of creation! Ahg! Man, who AM I? – standing totally alone, merely a vertical stripe in this print, without even a shadow. Some other fonts at least give me a flat head and a belowered hyphen as a foot, i.e. an “I” in printed form. In other languages, more letters are allowed, ‘ek’, what the heck; ‘ich’, NO I have no itch; ‘minah’/’nami’, sound like women’s names!

The others all have looks, presence, stance, stature, posture, manner of walking, standing, sitting and how well do they achieve such identification. In writing, woman wiggles (except the fatties) rather beautifully with the w in the word, wearing pants they fill them beautifully and on stiletto heels they wriggle even more beautifully (again, not the fatties!).

Feminists and others say their say and nobody dares contradict them. As in all matters men are standing by idly, or have to jump to pull out a chair or open the car door, pouring the drinks. The sacred profession of ‘Economist’ is slowly but surely being threatened by high powered feminine learned. So where does it put man in all these transformations of the once accepted norms?

Look at the work place. Men are being laid off, put on pension, can not easily find other employment, manage their own businesses, apart from investing in some transformed business scheme, and may not say anything about the ethics.

Idleness, boredom, frustration and fitting-in – nowhere is man’s only retreat.

“When in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes,

I alone beweep my outcast state,

And trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries,

And look upon myself, and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possessed,

Desiring this man’s art and that man’s scope,

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth, sings hymns at heaven’s gate

For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with Kings.”

(William Shakespeare – Sonnet XXIX).