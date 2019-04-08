U.S Embassy brings American jazz to the land of the brave

Suzy Eises, a local Jazz musician will join forces with The Myrna Clayton Experience, an American Jazz band, to celebrate the American culture of Jazz music during two live performances on 10 April at the National Theatre of Namibia and on 12 April at the Warehouse Theatre.

Entrance is free for both performances and the shows start at 20:00. The public has been encouraged to arrive no later than 19:30 and tickets are available for pickup, from the American Cultural Centre. And the Warehouse box office.

According to the U.S Embassy Windhoek, the band’s visit to Namibia is in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, which shares the best of America’s arts community with the rest of the world to foster cultural understanding.

“Nothing compares to the live performances of America’s Songbird Myrna Clayton and audiences around the world get up to dance when she sings, mesmerised by her soul-filled, profound musical message for all,” the Embassy added.

The Myrna Clayton Experience were selected as one of ten bands out of 400 who competed from 40 states and now honoured as cultural ambassadors, they have first-hand knowledge of the vital importance of cultural exchange and its impact on social change.

The members of the Myrna Clayton Experience are, Myrna Clayton on vocals, Marcus Williams on drums, Joel Powell on the upright and electric bass, Gary Harrison on the tenor sax and ewe and William Menefield on the piano.