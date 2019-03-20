Select Page

A dependable cyber security framework helps the company bounce back after a hack

By Wynand Gariseb, an experienced IT Governance, Risk and Compliance Consultant/Trainer at Headway Consulting.

In this hyper connected and Internet connected world we are exposed to dangers. Data breaches, hackers stealing identities, phishing, cyber-attacks and large scale online fraud to name a few. We have virus scanners, firewalls and cyber-security guidelines which organisations and employees use and adhere to. Still, organisations are breached despite all of this often resulting in major reputation, business and financial damage.

How quickly they recover demonstrates the true mettle of the organisation, its cyber resilience, if you will. It should bounce back. Ask yourself; “Would your organization have the ability to withstand, respond to, and recover from a cyber-attack or data breach?” The goal of cyber resilience is to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and business operations.

As more and more services move online in Namibia, more data is collected. With the increasing stability of Internet and higher speeds, services that were previously beyond our reach are now accessible. Just think of Netflix, online insurance brokers, banking apps, online payment solutions, and many others.

We are more than willing to give our personal details and simply assume it will be handled carefully, securely and respecting our privacy. Whether we are at work or home, we make this assumption. Individuals are frequently those that are responsible for the breaches (Social Engineering). Even if there’s a cyber security team or robust policy in place at an organisation. Everyone in the company has a role to play. You are equally as responsible for the cyber-security of your organization as the Information Security teams. This goes for the cleaning crew that connects to the company Wi-Fi all the way up to management who bring their own gadgets, devices to work.

Whether the organization is large or small, their responsibility to safeguard information and data is the same. The role of the Information Security team, or the system administrator has traditionally been to prevent and detect cyber-attacks through the use of technical controls. However cyber-attacks have evolved and it’s no longer a question of “will you be attacked?” but “when?” Organizations need to have a greater cyber resilience capability so that they can respond to and recover from these attacks. A full-scale plan should be in place to prevent or counter the aftermath of any type of cyber-attack.

This is why Headway Consulting has teamed up with Peoplecert and axelos product resilia. Headway is accredited on the resilia cyber security framework to help Namibian organizations build capacity and know-how when it comes to cyber-resilience. Corporations, SOE’s and the government need and will by law be required to have safeguards in place or face potential lawsuits, criminal damages and fines if their clients’ data is not protected.

It is only a matter of time before it becomes law here in Namibia as well, so being cyber-resilient will put you ahead of the curve and give you an USP for your clients. Working together with the client to build expertise on cyber-resilience to such and extent that the organization will be certified officially.

Headway Consulting ensures that the employees and the organization are trained and ready to adhere to a responsive cyber security framework:

* It helps and empowers organizations to balance their prevention, detection and correction priorities; their people, process and technology priorities;

* It creates a common language and collaboration across your entire IT and security teams as well as other critical departments. It establishes a framework to define, act on and embed the right processes for effective cyber resilience across the organization;

* It equips your employees with the skills and behaviours they need to make the right decisions at the right time in the face of increasing cyber risks such: Phishing, Social engineering, Online safety, Social media, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), Removable media, Password safety, Personal information, Information handling, and Remote and mobile working.

These are just a few of the aspects of learning, training and embedding cyber-resilience into an organisation. The benefits are manifold and will certainly lift your business proposition to a higher plane. We teach our kids to be resilient. We tell people to bounce back from adversity, organisations need to do the same by embracing cyber resilience – a cyber-bounce back if you will. It’s not only the cyber-attack we should be focused on, research shows that as many as 75% of all organisations will be attacked in one way or another. So, give your organisation the ability to bounce back and embrace cyber-resilience.

Headway Consulting was started as a proudly Namibian company in 2011 in response to the need for an unbiased Information Technology consultancy firm that can serve corporate Namibia with advice and guidance in a critical part of their business. Headway is an Accredited Training Organisation on COBIT® and ITIL®, which are frameworks for IT Governance and Service Management.

 

Sanlam 2018 Annual Results

7 March 2019

 

Sanlam’s 2018 annual results provides testimony to its resilience amid challenging operating conditions and negative investment markets

Sanlam today announced its operational results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018. The Group made significant progress in strategic execution during 2018. This included the acquisition of the remaining 53% stake in SAHAM Finances, the largest transaction concluded in the Group’s 100-year history, and the approval by Sanlam shareholders of a package of Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) transactions that will position the Group well for accelerated growth in its South African home market.

Operational results for 2018 included 14% growth in the value of new life insurance business (VNB) on a consistent economic basis and more than R2 billion in positive experience variances, testimony to Sanlam’s resilience in difficult times.

The Group relies on its federal operating model and diversified profile in dealing with the challenging operating environment, negative investment markets and volatile currencies. Management continues to focus on growing existing operations and extracting value from recent corporate transactions to drive enhanced future growth.

The negative investment market returns and higher interest rates in a number of markets where the Group operates had a negative impact on growth in operating earnings and some other key performance indicators. This was aggravated by weak economic growth in South Africa and Namibia and internal currency devaluations in Angola, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Substantial growth in Santam’s operating earnings (net result from financial services) and satisfactory growth by Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) and Sanlam Corporate offset softer contributions from Sanlam Personal Finance (SPF) and Sanlam Investment Group (SIG).

Key features of the 2018 annual results include:

Net result from financial services increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2017;

Net value of new covered business up 8% to R2 billion (up 14% on a consistent economic basis);

Net fund inflows of R42 billion compared to R37 billion in 2017;

Adjusted Return on Group Equity Value per share of 19.4% exceeded the target of 13.0%; and

Dividend per share of 312 cents, up 8%.

Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ian Kirk said: “We are satisfied with our performance in a challenging operating environment. We will continue to focus on managing operations prudently and diligently executing on our strategy to deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders. The integration of SAHAM Finances is progressing well. In addition, Sanlam shareholders approved the package of B-BBEE transactions, including an equity raising, at the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 December 2018. Our plan to implement these transactions this year remains on track.”

Sanlam Personal Finance (SPF) net result from financial services declined by 5%, largely due to the impact of new growth initiatives and dampened market conditions. Excluding the new initiatives, SPF’s contribution was 1% down on 2017 due to the major impact that the weak equity market performance in South Africa had on fund-based fee income.

SPF’s new business sales increased by 4%, an overall satisfactory result under challenging conditions. Sanlam Sky’s new business increased by an exceptional 71%. Strong growth of 13% in the traditional individual life channel was augmented by the Capitec Bank credit life new business recognised in the first half of 2018, and strong demand for the new Capitec Bank funeral product. The Recurring premium and Strategic Business Development business units also achieved strong growth of 20%, supported by the acquisition of BrightRock in 2017. Glacier new business grew marginally by 1%. Primary sales onto the Linked Investment Service Provider (LISP) platform improved by 5%, an acceptable result given the pressure on investor confidence in the mass affluent market. This was however, offset by lower sales of wrap funds and traditional life products.

The strong growth in new business volumes at Sanlam Sky had a major positive effect on SPF’s VNB growth, which increased by 7% (14% on a comparable basis).

Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) grew its net result from financial services by 14%. Excluding the impact of corporate activity, earnings were marginally up on 2017 (up 8% excluding the increased new business strain).

New business volumes at SEM increased by 20%. Namibia performed well, increasing new business volumes by 22% despite weak economic conditions. Both life and investment new business grew strongly. Botswana underperformed with the main detractor from new business growth being the investment line of business, which declined by 24%. This line of business is historically more volatile in nature.

The new business growth in the Rest of Africa portfolio was 68% largely due to corporate activity relating to SAHAM Finances, with the East Africa portfolio underperforming.

The Indian insurance businesses continued to perform well, achieving double-digit growth in both life and general insurance in local currency. The Malaysian businesses are finding some traction after a period of underperformance, increasing their overall new business contribution by 3%. New business production is not yet meeting expectations, but the mix of business improved at both businesses.

SEM’s VNB declined by 3% (up 6% on a consistent economic basis and excluding corporate activity). The relatively low growth on a comparable basis is largely attributable to the new business underperformance in East Africa.

Sanlam Investment Group’s (SIG) overall net result from financial services declined by 6%, attributable to lower performance fees at the third party asset manager in South Africa, administration costs incurred for system upgrades in the wealth management business and lower earnings from equity-backed financing transactions at Sanlam Specialised Finance. The other businesses did well to grow earnings, despite the pressure on funds under management due to lower investment markets.

New business volumes declined by 13% mainly due to market volatility and low investor confidence in South Africa. Institutional new inflows remained weak for the full year, while retail inflows also slowed down significantly after a more positive start to the year. The international businesses, UK, attracted strong new inflows (up 57%).

Sanlam Corporate’s net result from financial services increased by 4%, with the muted growth caused by a continuation of high group risk claims experience. Mortality and disability claims experience weakened further in the second half of the year, which is likely to require more rerating of premiums in 2019. The administration units turned profitable in 2018, a major achievement. The healthcare businesses reported satisfactory double-digit growth in earnings, while the Absa Consultants and Actuaries business made a pleasing contribution of R39 million.

New business volumes in life insurance more than doubled, reflecting an exceptional performance. Single premiums grew by 109%, while recurring premiums increased by a particularly satisfactory 56%.

The good growth in recurring and single premium business, combined with modelling improvements, supported a 64% (71% on a comparable economic basis) increase in the cluster’s VNB contribution.

Following a year of major catastrophe events in 2017, Santam experienced a relatively benign claims environment in 2018. Combined with acceptable growth in net earned premiums, it contributed to a 37% increase in gross result from financial services (41% after tax and non-controlling interest). The conventional insurance book achieved an underwriting margin of 9% in 2018 (6% in 2017).

As at 31 December 2018, discretionary capital amounted to a negative R3.7 billion before allowance for the planned B-BBEE share issuance. A number of capital management actions during 2018 affected the balance of available discretionary capital, including the US$1 billion (R13 billion) SAHAM Finances transaction. Cash proceeds from the B-BBEE share issuance will restore the discretionary capital portfolio to between R1 billion and R1.5 billion depending on the final issue price within the R74 to R86 price range approved by shareholders.

Looking forward, the Group said economic growth in South Africa would likely remain weak in the short to medium term future, and would continue to impact efforts to accelerate organic growth. The outlook for economic growth in other regions where the Group operates is more promising. Recent acquisitions such as the SAHAM transaction should also support operational performance going forward.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy. We are confident that we have the calibre of management and staff to prudently navigate the anticipated challenges going forward,” Mr Kirk concluded.

Details of the results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 are available at www.sanlam.com.

 