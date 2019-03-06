Capricorn’s grassroot 7’s rugby festival to commence Friday

The Capricorn Group International Junior Sevens Rugby Tournament will take place at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School from 8 March 9.

The festival will feature Under 18 teams from Namibia, Germany, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia as well as U15 and U19 games from localSchools who will also showcase their skills.

Tournament Director, Wessel Kotze this week said that preparations are in place and they are to host a world class tournament.

The teams will play against one another in pool stages and the ranking after all matches will determine the Cup, Plate and Bowl final opponents.

Meanwhile, Kotze said the game that is expected be a thriller will be the Namibia versus South Africa game on Friday.

The inaugural Capricorn Group International Junior Sevens Rugby Tournament took place in 2017.