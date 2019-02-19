Enchanté, to cast spells over the audience with her voice at Night Under the Stars

The Goethe-Institut Namibia’s Night Under the Stars (NUTS) will present Enchanté on 1 March at 19:00. Damage will be N$20.

Enchanté will be backed by a group of talented and skilled instrumentalists from the local music scene.

The musician is not foreign to the local stages and has performed with the Jeff Neosoul, Miss H, Ashwyn Mberi and Slickartie. She is also know for her alternative, indie and jazz inspired style.

“It is good to be inspired by other musicians but even more important is for a musician or vocalist to develop their own narrative that produces original music,” said Enchanté

She highlited that her performance at NUTS will feature at least 15 original tracks that are close to her soul.

“My goal is to go beyond the ears of the audience and reach into their soul, because my music is raw and pure, my music is me,” she added.

Studding the stage in support of, Enchanté will be, four local instrumentalists, Imms Nicolau, Zito Zezito, Nick Nguza and Marc Du Plesis, who will with the sounds of a base guitar, keyboard, drum set and lead guitar elevate the vocalist’s melodic structure. Their intention is to create the feeling of poetry lounge and resonate the vibe of new age jazz.