New XJ50 Jag debuts in local market – also available in black

Marking half a century of Jaguar elegance, the British carmaker has just released its XJ50 special edition in the local market.

In 1968 the XJ made its debut at the Paris Motor Show, with Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons revealing his vision for a sedan with the handling of an E-type sports car. The luxury model was a revelation with its compelling combination of beauty, poise and performance. It became the world’s only mass-produced 12-cylinder four-door car and with a top speed of 225 km/h, it was also the fastest sedan of its time.

Now fifty years later, the exquisite XJ continues the tradition of luxury, performance and technology.

The XJ50 is available in both standard and long wheelbase guises, and power comes exclusively from a 221 kW 3-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. Other standard features include self-levelling rear air suspension, LED headlights with Adaptive Lighting and soft close doors among many others.

The cabin is accentuated with an anniversary logo embossed in the centre armrest and a commemorative plaque in the walnut veneer which wraps around the base of the windscreen, mimicking the form of classic wooden powerboats.

A choice of four colours include Santorini Black, Fuji White, Loire Blue and Rosello Red.

On the XJ’s debut, Jaguar’s Director of Design, Ian Callum, commented “The Jaguar XJ story is one of design, desirability and performance and over the past 50 years it has become a true giant in the automotive world and it’s only right that we pay homage to it in this special way. When I started at Jaguar, the XJ was already an icon of car design, so to have been part of this story that has been told over half a century has been an absolute privilege.”

The XJ50 will knock you back a cool two million so if you want to make an everlasting statement, this is your transport.