Local diplomat to take part in 43rd Training for International Diplomats in Germany

A Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation employee, Wade Henckert will participate in the 43rd Training for International Diplomats at the Federal Foreign Office in Germany.

The training will take place in Berlin from 15 January to 27 February 2019 and Henckert this week was handed his invitation by the Deputy Head of Mission Ellen Gölz.

Since 1992, the Federal Foreign Office’s Training for International Diplomats team has offered training programmes for young diplomats from over 170 countries in different languages.

The programme of the 43rd Training for International Diplomats is based on the requirements for modern diplomacy and offers a broad selection of seminars, informative visits and study tours.

The main topics are international economic policy, peacekeeping, conflict prevention and human rights. The programme also includes practical elements such as negotiating techniques, public speaking and media training.

By regularly inviting local young diplomats, Germany strives to foster personal links between the two countries.

With a view to building a collegial network that outlasts the duration of the programme, the course offers participants a welcome opportunity to establish new ties both with other participants and with colleagues from the Federal Foreign Office.