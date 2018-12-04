Kasi Vibe Festival selected as one of the runners up in the Total StartUpper of the Year Challenge

A platform created for upcoming and established SME’s to showcase their products and services, the ‘Kasi Vibe Festival’, has been chosen as one of the runner up in the Total Start Up of the Year Challenge.

To give them a chance to win the organisers asked the nation to vote for them by following the link, https://total.us18.list-manage.com/track/click and like their project.

Through the votes 10% will be added to their quest of becoming a finalist and add value to the project.

Salmi Shigwedha, Co-Founder of Kasi Vibe Festival said their project creates a platform for the community with the objectives to bring out young entrepreneurs and SMEs to showcase their innovative ideas through product exhibition and sales.

“For each stall we allocate four exhibitors, therefore this four people are usually employed to work over that certain period but apart from that we employee 25 people to assist with the event and hire 20 of the women to network during the event,” she added.

The Total Startupper Challenge supports good ideas and projects that help address a widespread problem affecting communities in countries. They believe anyone can change the world as long as they believe in their project and want to make things better.

This year a Top Female Entrepreneur category has been introduced to give women entrepreneurs an extra push to take part and align themselves with other Total initiatives for women.