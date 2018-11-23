Windhoek records high water consumption – Municipality urges residents to be mindful

City of Windhoek urged residents be mindful and vigilant in their water use to maintain consumption to within the target level, the highest water consumption level that was recorded from in the past 18 months at 14% between 12 to 19 November.

The City attributes the high water consumption to the unusual hot weather experienced over the past few days.

In a statement this week, the City said that together with NamWater, it put in measures to sustain water supply amidst challenging circumstances and a general water scarcity in the central region through meticulous planning and management of available sources.

“However, the biggest contributor to this effort is the responsible behavior of our water consumers, hence a renewed caution that current consumption levels are not sustainable for the immediate future and increases the likelihood of another water crisis and severe restrictions being enforced on all consumers,” the City stated.

Windhoek residents are therefore urged to refer to and strictly adhere to the terms of the City of Windhoek Water Management Plan which is available on the City’s website.