Ministry to launch pilot food bank system in Khomas Region

Posted by | Nov 20, 2018 |

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare will be officially launch the SCOPE Operating System in Windhoek, Khomas Region and more specifically in the Katutura East Constituency on the 21 November.

The Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Han. Bishop Dr. Zephania Kameeta will officiate at the launch, which will take place at the Katutura East Constituency Council Office in the morning.

According to the ministry, the SCOPE System is a software programme or system that is used to register beneficiaries and redeem benefits for a given social programme.

SCOPE currently operates in over 54 Countries – globally on World Food Programme operations.

 

