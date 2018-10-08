Free self defence class takes participants through the basics of Goju-Ryu

The Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate Namibia hosted a safe defence and awareness class this week at the Franco Namibia Cultural Centre.

The new self defence courses are designed for anyone who ever wanted to learn the basic of being safe. The walk in session was free of charge.

Sensei Carl Van Der Merwe lead the theoretical and practical self-defence techniques and methods needed to avoid, prevent and defend against any danger one might come across in life in this [email protected] free trial.

Goju-Ryu incorporates circular and linear movements into its curriculum, combing hard striking attacks, such as kicks and close hand punches with softer, open hand circular techniques for attacking, blocking and controlling the opponent including locks, grappling, take-downs and throws.

According to the organisers the trainin was aimed at building a strong foundation of tools and knowledge to protect oneself, if ever there is need to engage in combat.