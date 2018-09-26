DStv clients can now watch their favourite shows on their smart devices

MultiChoice launched DStv Now in 51 countries across the continent, which allows DStv customers view the latest sports and TV shows on their smartphone, tablet or laptop via the DStv website and the free DStv Now app for Android and IOS devices.

The MultiChoice team said specific content accessible on DStv Now is linked to customers’ existing DStv packages, with viewers being able to livestream some of the best DStv channels, use CatchUp to stream or download the latest episodes of their favourite shows, and binge-watch entire TV seasons

They added that another innovative feature of this offering is that the second device connected to DStv Now does not have to belong to the DStv account holder, which means that children who are away from home can still enjoy the family’s DStv subscription as well as other family or friends who have been given access to that particular account.

Multichoice said the new apps are available for Samsung smart TVs, selected models from 2015 onwards, Apple TV, fourth generation and newer, and media players running Android TV, google certified devices only and further apps are expected to be added in the future for additional smart TV brands.

Roger Gertze, General Manager for MultiChoice Namibia said this is all part of their push to tell the right story, at the right time to the right person and African consumers want the best in local and international TV content, which they have always offered and DStv Now allows them to.

“These new developments further our objectives of delivering the best value to our customers and making great content more accessible to African audiences and also allow us to reshape our business to respond to our customers’ needs, in this case, the desire for cutting edge TV technology,” he concluded.