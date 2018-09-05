Heritage week slated for this month – locals encouraged to preserve cultural heritage through effective practices

Namibian Heritage Week 2018 will be held from the 17 to 23 September, with the theme ‘Turuganeni Kumwe’ which means ‘Let’s work together’ in Rukwangali.

The Heritage Week team’s role is to facilitate the success of the week through providing support to organisations and individuals who host or participate in events during the week through logistical support and marketing.

The week will also focus on develop, maintain and support a wide network of contact and partners dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage through effective practices.

According to a statement this week, the week also encourages all people to celebrate and commit themselves to protect their natural and cultural resources.

“Locals have been urged to keep culture alive and to pass on inherited traditions and knowledge to their descendants, because heritage gives people pride in their identity because you can not know where you are going if you do not know where you are coming from,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the week will also want to make the citizens recognise that all forms of cultural heritage in Namibia are valued as equal in importance, to promote understanding across diverse communities of the communal value of heritage, to recognize that the holding of cultural repositories are also location of the tangible and to preserve knowledge of the indigenous communities of Namibia.