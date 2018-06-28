Tennis Namibia team secures promotion to play in Europe

Namibia and Kenya surprised regional bigwigs to qualify for Europe/Africa Zone Group II in 2019 after winning the Group III tournament in Nairobi, which had attracted 13 teams, according to Xinhua News agency.

The two sides were not expected to secure the promotion with top seeds Nigeria and Benin having the upper hand with experienced players.

However, as the seven-day tournament ended in Nairobi, it was Kenya and Namibia that clinched the ticket to Group II of the David Cup tournament.

Namibia celebrated promotion following a 2-1 triumph over Nigeria. Nigeria made the perfect start as Sylvester Emmanuel thrashed Jean Erasmus 6-1, 6-2 but the Namibians leveled the tie after Christian Paul (Nigeria) was forced off injured, losing to Tukhula Jacobs 6-1, 3-2.

In the doubles, Erasmus and Jacobs joined forces to overcome Emmanuel and Joseph Imeh Ubon 7-6, 6-4. Namibia finished top of Pool B.

Mozambique, meanwhile, won the fifth-place play off courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Cameroon, while the seventh-place play off was won by Algeria following a 2-0 win against Rwanda.