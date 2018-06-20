Broll Namibia inks annual wage increment agreement with employee representation

Broll Namibia and the Broll Namibia Workers’ Representative Council inked a wage agreement which includes a 6.5 % annual wage increment over the next three years on Thursday in Windhoek,

Manager: Human Capital, Broll, Sara Kapiye said the agreement which affects 31 employees, covers the periods: 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021.

“I am really inspired by the attitude and vision that the Workers’ Representative Council approached the negotiations with. It was a great experience and it took us just a few discussions to come to an alignment. Our Council has fully embraced all circumstances and it is very clear how our purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ has influenced our negotiations. We believe that our joint relationship with the Worker’s Representative Council is a key enabler on this journey towards enhancing the work experiences for all our employees, every day, as their Employer of Choice,” Kapiye said.

Broll Namibia Worker’s Representative Council member, Herman Katjinaani said that the vital part is that management has managed to give them an increment above inflation and meeting their demands in this difficult economic crisis.

“We are also grateful for other benefits such as a guaranteed 13th cheque, which many companies are not in a position to offer in these challenging times,” Katjinaani said.

Meanwhile, O&L Group Manager: Employee Relations (ER), Shane Johr stressed on the outstanding partnership between the Worker’s Council and the company.

“The O&L Group ER is committed to the partnership with the Worker’s Council of Broll Namibia, and remain committed to promoting and serving the interest of Broll employees together with management. We are pleased that the negotiations have been concluded successfully and rapidly – very well done to all,” Johr said.