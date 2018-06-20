Bel Esprit Mental health clinic opens its doors – Clinic to offer 24-hour support to clients

The newly built Bel Esprit Mental Health Clinic, a 69-bed mental healthcare facility situated in, Olympia, Windhoek, officially opened its doors last week.

A first of its kind in the country, the Bel Esprit Mental Health Clinic which was financed by Bank Windhoek will offer specialised private inpatient care, with psychiatric nursing staff providing 24-hour support to clients, seven days a week.

Clients will also be monitored, evaluated and treated by medical and allied health professionals including psychiatrists, psychologists, occupational therapists and social workers.

A state of the art network-based software programme and security system will ensure that clients receive the highest level of care during their stay.

“It is a privilege to be involved in this project as we believe that smart partnerships ultimately lead to sustainable opportunities and act as catalysts of positive healthy change,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba.

Caption: From left: Bel Esprit Mental Health Clinic’s Director, Verona du Preez; Health and Social Services Deputy Minister, Juliet Kavetuna; Bel Esprit Mental Health Clinic’s Director, Dr. Hileni Ndjaba and Chief Executive Officer of the clinic, Charine Glen-Spyron, pictured at the official opening.