Second recruitment of the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme commences – local CEOs invited to apply

Recruitment has commenced for the next cohort of the highly competitive programme of the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme, Southern Africa. The application deadline is 1 July, and those accepted will begin their programme in January 2019.

Building on the success of the first cohort of business leaders from Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa, local Chief Executive Officers and company founders are strongly encouraged to apply for the second cohort of the programme which is a collaboration between Stanford Graduate School of Business and De Beers Group.

The programme is a high-touch learning experience aimed at empowering established business leaders in Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa – De Beers Group producer countries in Africa.

Participants will undertake a 12-month intensive leadership programme that includes sessions on strategy and finance, business ethics, and design thinking, all taught by world renowned Stanford faculty and local business practitioners.

The programme is exclusively for business owners of for-profit companies or for-profit social enterprises with annual company revenues of US$150,000 – US$15million.

By challenging business leaders to assess their company’s vision, to redefine strategies, and to make ambitious changes to their business, transformation is realised even before completion of the training, according to Jeff Prickett, director for global operations at Stanford University.

Because leaders gain critical tools to grow their companies and create jobs, they in turn will lead their regions to greater prosperity, Prickett explained. The programme is heavily subsidized through philanthropic contributions.

The inaugural cohort began classes earlier this year and consists of 20 participants: 15 from Botswana, 3 from South Africa and 2 from Namibia.

Stanford University, founded in 1891 in Palo Alto, California, USA, is one of the world’s leading teaching universities. Located in the heart of tech-rich Silicon Valley, its graduates have founded established global entities such as Nike, eBay, SnapChat, Yahoo, Cisco, and many more.