Geingos to participate at the 2018 Oxford Africa Conference in the UK

The country’s first lady, Madame Monica Geingos will be the Keynote Speaker at the 2018 Oxford Africa Conference, which will take place on 18 and 19 May, in the UK.

The Conference brings together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, academics, artists, students, and professionals to critically expand the discourse on Africa. The conference will run under the theme: Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action

In its eighth year running, the conference will provide a vibrant platform for new thinking about a global Africa across all disciplines – politics, society, business, technology and academia – connecting inter-generational leaders from around the world to shape an integrated and innovative perspective on Africa’s future

The 2018 Conference aims to examine the current social, political and economic landscape in Africa and provoke more pragmatic ways through which African countries can reposition themselves in relation to these dimensions.

The Conference will focus on how to move beyond the rhetoric and bring to the fore contentious organizational, structural and societal issues that are rarely addressed adequately, but collectively are key for the continent’s forward trajectory.

According to the organisors, Oxford Africa Society, the Conference attendees will be able to contribute in meaningful ways as to how to fast track progress. In the spirit of concrete action, the key resolutions of the Conference will be collated and passed on to key decision makers in African institutions.

Madame Geingos is a qualified lawyer. Before becoming the First Lady in 2015, she was the Managing Director of Namibia’s largest private equity fund, served on the Boards of large public and private sector companies as either Chairperson or Deputy Chairperson. She was awarded National Honours (Most Distinguished Order of Namibia) for “outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Namibia” and was inducted into the Namibian Business Hall of Fame.