Lifetime achievers to be honoured at NAMA’s

The Namibia Music Awards (NAMA) will honour Siegfried ‘Ou Jomo’ Haoseb and guitarist Sebulon ‘Axue’ Gomachab as Lifetime Achievers on 28 April at the 8th edition of the NAMA’s at the Swakopmund Dome.

Ou Jomo began his professional musical career with renowned old location Afro-Jazz musician at his grandfathers community hall in Okahandja. Soon afterwords he joined a pop group called Ugly Creatures who sang a mixture of world renowned music groups covers. He recorded three albums with Ugly Creatures, appearing on drums, called ‘Creatures of the Earth’, ‘!Nosa !Keib’ and ‘Generations’.

After Ugly Creatures Jomo started to session for a number of other groups including The Baronges, The Weekend Band and Ama-Africa later known as the Heroes Band. One of the highlights of his career is when he formed a backing band for the late Jackson Kaujeua called Mukorob, with this band and the late Kaujeua, Jomo travelled the world to partake in many international music festivals. Jomo has played with many Namibia musicians, Gospel and church music choirs and recording artist such as Ras Sheehama.

Many passionately know him as the godfather of drums and Ugly Creatures restarted in 2007 under the leadership of Dantago Nicro ///Hoabeb assisted by Ou Jomo and is still active to date.

While Axue is a self-taught guitar player, he honed his guitar skills from watching his father play the instrument. Aged eight, Axue could string chords together and hold tunes together on his father’s guitar, and he was given a free hand to perform in the family choir as they say from there history beckons.

As a member of an ensemble of the late Jackson Kauejeua and the Mukorob band he toured countries such as Germany, Canada, USA, Nigeria and China marketing Namibia’s dawn at Independence. He also featured on the international album comilaiton of a “Handful of Namibian Artist” released in 2004, where he appears on the album with the likes of Rash Sheehama, Patricia Ouchurus, Ngatukondje Nganjone aka Ngatu and Sharon van Rooi.