Local architect becomes the fourth African to get global recognition for work in sustainable architecture

Well known local architect, Nina Maritz has been announced as one of the five architects who will receive awards for their work in sustainable architecture combined with participatory design approaches to the needs of society in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Maritz was selected by the jury for her ground breaking approaches in the field and particularly know for the design of the Habitat Research and Development Centre in Windhoek and the Twyfelfontein Visitors’ Centre. Her practice has quietly and steadily been producing a body of work in the country that focus on environmentally sustainable principles and community development.

“I am overwhelmed by the news as I did not expect such global recognition, because the other and previous winners are internationally prominent architects and I did not consider my work to be in the same league,” she told the Economist on Friday.

However to her the award validates the approach she has taken in her career and she feels encouraged to do even more. “I will help to support and strive for much more sustainable architecture not just in Namibia but worldwide,” she added. This year’s theme is Architecture as an agent of civic empowerment and she has been selected by the jury for her ground breaking approaches in this field.

The Global Awards have international recognition, proving its scientific independence and uniting the award winners in an avant grade community of collective research and experimentation of architectural and urban self development projects.

Currently Maritz is a consistent spokesperson for environment sustainability and a founding member of Greenspace, the Eco-Awards Namibia for tourism and the Green Building Council of Namibia.

She is frequently invited to speak at conferences and lecture at universities internationally and is the fourth architect from Africa to receive the award since its inception over 10 years ago. Maritz will be receiving the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture at a prestigious ceremony at the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris in May.