Katutura State Hospital gets lion’s share of new medical equipment from Support Ulm e.V.

“I would like to thank Support Ulm e.V., an unwavering partner to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, who is always thinking of the Namibian people thousands of kilometres away. Not only do they collect medical equipment for us but they also raise funds to assist us to equip our health facilities. They are indeed friends in all weather,” said the Deputy Health Minister, Hon. Juliet Kavetuna when she received a large consignment of medical equipment this week at the Katutura State Hospital.

Support Ulm e.V is the social development partner of the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, the corporate social responsibility arm of Ohorongo Cement. This week’s donation to the ministry comprises a range of equipment worth N$1.2 million. To date, the trust said, it has contributed more than N$22 million to social projects.

Filling in the large equipment gap for convalescence, the ministry received 140 wheelchairs, eight nursing wheelchairs, 40 walking frames, 60 commodes, 30 hospital beds, 30 mattresses, seven pallets of baby swaddle pads and various other items.

Announcing that some of the wheelchairs have been sent immediately to the Kunene Region, Ohorongo’s Public Relations and Communication Manager, Esther Mbathera said “We hope that this equipment will go a long way in reaching the needy. Where we can, the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust together with Support Ulm e.V, will continue to assist the ministry in their quest to elevate the standard of service delivery in the public health sector, and more prominently at state health facilities.”

Most of the equipment will remain at the Katutura State Hospital where some early birds joined the ceremony on Wednesday to receive their wheelchairs, among them Thomas Kandunge, a 14-year old boy who has never had his own chair before.

Government hospitals and clinics have been supported by Support Ulm e.V. and the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust for eight years as part of a Technical Cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health and Social Services.