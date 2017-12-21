Final volleyball tournament at Langstrand this Friday to find the King and Queen of the Beach

Langstrand is the setting for the 7th and final volleyball tournament in the 2017 Timeout Beach Series to be played this coming Friday 22 December. The first games start at 08:00 with the finals expected around 16:00.

Announcing the Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball tournament, the series and tournament director, James Verrinder said Friday’s games have attracted some of Namibia’s top players as well as many social and corporate teams.

Both the King and Queen of the Beach of last year, Daniel Pfeifer and Carmen Kühn will be playing for the year’s titel. At this point, Pfeifer is the overall points leader in the series.

“We are very excited to welcome back Bank Windhoek as tournament sponsor after sponsoring the Beach Bash Volleyball event last year. We are very thankful for their support and are looking forward to working with them again for this event” said Verrinder.

After Friday’s tournament, all players’ scores for the seven 2017 events are to be collated to determine the overall standing for the Men, Ladies and Youth categories.

As some of the players will not have competed in all seven tournaments, the five best results for each player will be used to determine the overall ranking. The final points log will be announced next week.

The Timeout Beach Series starts again in February 2018 at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.