Tourism industry stakeholders eye a cleaner Namibia in the near future

For their new year resolution, key stakeholders in the local tourism industry have decided to focus on not only increasing awareness about waste management initiatives to ensure a cleaner Namibia.

Stakeholders which include, the Eco Awards Alliance, the Hospitality Association of Namibia, the Federation of Namibian Tourism Association in Namibia (FENATA) and the Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) make up team.

According to the stakeholders, Namibia’s pristine qualities, which had been used effectively to attract visitors to country, have been spoilt by residents and visitors who leave tracks of waste behind.

The stakeholders, addition to Clean-up campaigns vow to ideally contribute towards reduction in waste accumulating at destinations such as the Etosha National Park, Sossusvlei and the Fish River Canyon, which are just some of the country’s major tourism attractions.

The resolution is themed ‘Joining hands and linking brands, for a cleaner Namibia 2018’.

Meanwhile the industry encourages the production and use of re-usable bottles which could be a lucrative branding exercise for some RNF members, and a welcome corporate gift from operators and service providers and set up recycling or waste collection centres at strategic places.

Some of these waste collection centres would be outside entry gates to national parks, with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, local recycling operators and stakeholders sharing responsibility for waste management.

Additionally, the industry wants to engage with suppliers on transport opportunities of waste material on routes from supply and delivery to clients.

The industry also encourages guests and staff at accommodation facilities to stop and consider the environment before they accept any single use items, like bags, straws, plastic cutlery and or containers.