Enhance your emergency care skills: City of Windhoek offers intermediate course

The City of Windhoek has opened applications for the Emergency Care Practitioner-Intermediate course, scheduled from 10 June to 10 October.

Approved by the Allied Health Professions Council of Namibia (AHPCNA), this programme aims to equip participants with the essential skills and knowledge to deliver intermediate-level emergency care services.

To be eligible for the course, candidates must be registered with the AHPCN as an Emergency Care Practitioner-Basic, possess at least one year of clinical experience, complete a minimum of 1,000 hours of roster duty work with an accredited pre-hospital Emergency Care service, and successfully pass a written entry examination, along with compulsory CPR and Emergency Care Practitioner-Basic, adult, neonate, and infant evaluations.

The City emphasized that physically disabled individuals could apply for the course, provided their disability does not hinder them from providing competent emergency care upon completion of training.

Candidates unable to fulfill examination requirements due to disability may receive a certificate of attendance.

Application forms are available at the Fire Brigade Headquarters. The City encourages all eligible candidates to seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute to delivering quality emergency care services in the community.

The course structure includes eight weeks of theoretical training, one week of mid-term exams, six weeks of practical training, and one week of final exams.

For inquiries, interested individuals can contact the training center at 061 290 2897. This initiative underscores the City of Windhoek’s commitment to promoting excellence in emergency care provision.