Visa-on-arrival at Walvis Bay harbour introduced

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security has announced a significant development in entry procedures, unveiling the introduction of visas upon arrival at Walvis Bay Harbour with immediate effect.

Etienne Maritz, Namibia’s Executive Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs, revealed this groundbreaking decision, marking a strategic move to streamline entry processes and enhance accessibility for international travelers. This initiative aims to not only facilitate smoother entry for tourists and business visitors but also to bolster the tourism and trade sectors.

Maritz emphasized that by issuing visas upon arrival, the ministry seeks to enhance convenience for travelers while maintaining stringent security measures. This innovative approach is expected to simplify travel logistics and reduce bureaucratic hurdles and waiting times.

Furthermore, Maritz highlighted that this decision underscores Namibia’s commitment to being a welcoming and tourist-friendly destination, attracting a wider range of visitors and investors. He emphasized the pivotal role of Walvis Bay Harbor as a key entry point for maritime trade and tourism, crucial for driving economic growth and prosperity.

In addition to Walvis Bay Harbor, travelers can also access visa-on-arrival facilities at other key entry points, including Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay Airport, and various border posts such as Trans Kalahari, Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Impalila Island, Oshikango, Mohembo, Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, and Oranjemund.

The visa upon arrival, priced at N$1200, offers a validity of 90 days.