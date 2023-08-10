Learners urged to take up career paths in technical and vocational fields

The Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) and Talent Entrepreneurs Career Fair 2023 helped young people choose the best career path, especially in TVET fields.

The fair was hosted on 11 August by the City of Windhoek in collaboration with the Khomas Regional Council at A. Shipena Secondary School and several organisations and school learners participated in the fair.

Speaking at the Fair, Head of the European Union Delegation to Namibia, Sinikka Antila encouraged learners to take up career paths in technical and vocational fields as they play a vital role in building a secular economy.

“The transition towards the secular economic approach will require new and innovative ways, resource management and a skilled and creative workforce is essential,” she said.

The City of Windhoek said vertebral organisations participated in the Fair including the Ministry of Labour and Industrialization, the Electoral Commission of Namibia, the Road Fund Administration, and the Windhoek Vocational and Technical Centre, just to mention a few.

“Three schools that took part in the School Recycling Competition Programme, were awarded during the Fair for their creative innovations using recycled materials. Havana Secondary School scooped N$7000 for first prize, A. Shipena Secondary School took second place, winning N$5000, and Acacia Secondary School came in third and won N$3 000,” said the City.

The prizes were sponsored by the City of Windhoek Solid Waste Management Division through a multi-million-dollar solid waste management project that they are implementing together with the City of Bremen and funded by the European Union.