7 a side Charity Cup to donate all proceeds to Baby Heaven Orphanage

Local artist, Martin Morocky, aka, King TeeDee, this week drew the team names that will participate in own, The Revelation of King TeeDee 28.09.19 Charity Cup, to be held on 28 September at the UNAM Stadium.

The 7 a side soccer Charity Cup is in its second year and strives to unlock the power of sports, unite around a common cause and raise funds for a charitable cause.

TeeDee said he started the tournament to make a difference in the community by raising money for the marginalised and less fortunate community.

“I was always partnering with other organisations to raise money for the poor, but at the end the money raised would disappear, that is why I decided to start my own charity even and account for every cent,” he added.

TeeDee highlighted that last year they worked with UNAM to help the San Community in the country, and this year they will be donating all proceeds made will go toward Baby Heaven an Orphanage for vulnerable and HIV/AIDS children in Grysblock.

“I grew up in Gyrsblock therefore it is just fitting for me to give back to the community where I grew up,” he said.

While Etuna Iimene, Organiser of the Cup said 15 teams are participating in the Cup, which made it possible for four groups to be formed, with three groups having four teams and one with three teams.

Group A is made up of Windhoek Blues, VMMC 7 Brothers and Amper Vrydag, Group B – GMP, Mshasho FC, Omkumoh C. Engineers and Wakaduku FC; Group C – Asset Legacy, SPYL Khomas, Kadhila Amoomo L.P and Coca Cola; Goup D – TRB NPI, Namdrive Academy and X-treme Freight S.

 

