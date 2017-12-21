Communities encouraged to make meaningful contributions to infrastructure development

At the 3rd Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) Week held in the Erongo Region, last week, Hon. Cleophas Mutjavikua, Governor of Erongo Region said the development community has traditionally paid relatively little attention to long-term determinants of development.

“Even though it is widely accepted that poverty reduction and economic growth cannot be sustained without economic transformation and productivity change but this all basically ignored,” he emphasized.

Therefore he pledged to continue to engage stakeholders on effective infrastructure delivery on the continent, to take key conclusions and recommendations that will be resolved and to put resolved key conclusions and recommendations in the design of projects into action to ensure achievement development outcomes that can demonstrate results.

He was also informed that at the last PIDA week in Abjidjan last year it was recommended to fast track key infrastructure project delivery, stimulate growth and keep the momentum around PIDA which includes encouraging infrastructure investment from donors, governments and pension fund managers to commit long-term resources.

“This year’s PIDA week’s theme ‘Regional infrastructure development for job creation and economic transformation’ is remarkable as the main objective of the PIDA week is to provide a marketing platform for selected PIDA Projects in order to accelerate their implementation,” he added.

He encouraged participants to partake actively and once back in their own environment, to use the concepts to make the earth a better place for all.